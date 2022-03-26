StaFi Price Tops $0.71 on Major Exchanges (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, StaFi has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One StaFi coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001608 BTC on popular exchanges. StaFi has a market capitalization of $43.19 million and $1.45 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.71 or 0.00192917 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001022 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00028681 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.24 or 0.00425935 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00053434 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008667 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

