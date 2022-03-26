Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives $483.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $640.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROYMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($9.32) to GBX 702 ($9.24) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.04) to GBX 680 ($8.95) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.11) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of ROYMY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.72. 316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,400. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

