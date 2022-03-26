Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.92.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after buying an additional 298,230 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after buying an additional 1,977,355 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,835,000 after buying an additional 252,213 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,065,000 after buying an additional 79,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,341,000 after buying an additional 136,035 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $3.08 on Monday, reaching $142.37. 1,080,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,411. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.48 and its 200-day moving average is $122.03.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.