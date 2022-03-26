Analysts Expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) to announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. PayPal posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

PYPL stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.76. 12,373,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,068,868. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.15. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 23.3% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

