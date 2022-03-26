Burleson & Company LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.03. 2,198,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,540. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $91.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

