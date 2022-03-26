Burleson & Company LLC Purchases 898 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.9% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.68. 5,176,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,756,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.07 and its 200 day moving average is $362.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.03 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

