SkinCoin Price Up 24.9% This Week (SKIN)

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, SkinCoin has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $149,816.66 and $40,692.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

