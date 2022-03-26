First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AG shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 66,102 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -149.93%.
About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
