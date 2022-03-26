National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) to announce $178.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.22 million to $187.60 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $122.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $753.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.50 million to $782.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $808.29 million, with estimates ranging from $723.55 million to $853.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Shares of NYSE NSA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.26. The stock had a trading volume of 397,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,455. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $39.54 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,878,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,159,000 after purchasing an additional 666,653 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 660,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,710,000 after acquiring an additional 166,697 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.