Brokerages Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Rapid7 reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

RPD stock traded down $2.06 on Monday, hitting $108.58. 483,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,691. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average of $112.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,808 shares of company stock worth $6,711,164. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

