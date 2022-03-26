Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Shares Sold by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,461 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 25.9% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 2.6% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 311,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 395,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

