Meyer Handelman Co. Lowers Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,977 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 685,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,057,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,131. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

