Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives $66.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 86.00 to 93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 181,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,771. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

