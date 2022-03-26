Epiq Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Epiq Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,931,000 after acquiring an additional 317,047 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $899,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.18. 31,281,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,945,773. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $80.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $41.23.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

