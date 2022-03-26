ZKSpace Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.51 Million (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. ZKSpace has a total market capitalization of $22.55 million and $4.51 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZKSpace has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One ZKSpace token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00046905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.60 or 0.06991397 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,535.95 or 0.99714621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00043398 BTC.

About ZKSpace

ZKSpace’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

ZKSpace Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSpace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSpace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

