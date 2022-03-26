Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 33.63%.

INLX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. 5,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 million, a P/E ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 0.62. Intellinetics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

