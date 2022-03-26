British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.34) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.81) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,735.63 ($49.18).

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,300 ($43.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,198,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,209.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,849.21. The firm has a market cap of £75.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($33.01) and a one year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.50).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 54.45 ($0.72) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

