Epiq Partners LLC Raises Stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Mortgage Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPMT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 182,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,477. The firm has a market cap of $608.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.72%.

GPMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

