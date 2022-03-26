Epiq Partners LLC Purchases 8,500 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Mortgage Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 118,701 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $948,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 176.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 70,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 269.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 69,833 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPMT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 182,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,477. The firm has a market cap of $608.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPMT. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

