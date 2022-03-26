Epiq Partners LLC Purchases 12,000 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Pure Cycle comprises about 2.5% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,695,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its position in Pure Cycle by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 342,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 78,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Pure Cycle by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 251,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

PCYO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 93,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a market cap of $287.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.86. Pure Cycle Co. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $16.63.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 129.00%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.

Pure Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

