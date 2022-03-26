RedFOX Labs Reaches Market Cap of $176.24 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.54 or 0.00462435 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00097488 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00102521 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007038 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

