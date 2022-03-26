Function X Price Hits $0.67 on Top Exchanges (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Function X has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001505 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $274.66 million and $43.85 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,520.05 or 0.99679031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00064514 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00022673 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002125 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

