Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JRONY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.78) to €18.10 ($19.89) in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.13) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

JRONY stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.59. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

