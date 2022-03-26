Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JRONY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.78) to €18.10 ($19.89) in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.13) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

JRONY stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.59. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

