Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPXSF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

OTCMKTS SPXSF remained flat at $$160.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.80. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $145.66 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.