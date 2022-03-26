Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Issues Earnings Results

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 63,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,641. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.90. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 25,693 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 839,403 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

