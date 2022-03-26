CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Holdings Lifted by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the quarter. CyberOptics makes up 2.9% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of CYBE traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.89. 24,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,441. The company has a market cap of $280.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. CyberOptics Co. has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $171,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Profile (Get Rating)

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.