Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IMPL stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $7.73. 84,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,884. Impel NeuroPharma has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Impel NeuroPharma by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Impel NeuroPharma by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Impel NeuroPharma by 458.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

