Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $177,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 109,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,623,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,018. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.