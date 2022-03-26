Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Up 13.5% This Week

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $125.06 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.76 or 0.00010728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,354.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.93 or 0.07038631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.27 or 0.00277926 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.23 or 0.00812175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00107151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013427 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.98 or 0.00466646 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.04 or 0.00464523 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,283,291 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

