Comparing Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Electromed and Edap Tms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A Edap Tms 0 0 3 0 3.00

Edap Tms has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 58.51%. Given Edap Tms’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Electromed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Edap Tms shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Electromed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Electromed has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edap Tms has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Electromed and Edap Tms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 4.94% 5.77% 5.06% Edap Tms 0.29% 0.36% 0.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electromed and Edap Tms’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $35.76 million 3.06 $2.36 million $0.22 58.28 Edap Tms $47.81 million 4.98 -$1.95 million N/A N/A

Electromed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edap Tms.

Summary

Electromed beats Edap Tms on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electromed (Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers. The company was founded by Robert D. Hansen and Craig N. Hansen in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, MN.

About Edap Tms (Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. The UDS segment focuses in the development, marketing, manufacturing, and servicing of medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, mainly urinary stones, and other clinical indications. The company was founded on December 3, 1979 and is headquartered in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

