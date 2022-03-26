Analysts Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Announce $1.87 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.72.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $4,432,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $143,713,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.19. The stock had a trading volume of 773,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,735. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

