Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.550-$2.850 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.85 EPS.

Shares of TITN traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,457. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $622.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.