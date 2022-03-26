Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.550-$2.850 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.85 EPS.
Shares of TITN traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,457. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $622.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
