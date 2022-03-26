Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues Earnings Results

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 37.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Co-Diagnostics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.170-$0.200 EPS.

CODX stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. 1,003,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -2.60. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 41,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 45,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

