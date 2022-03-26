Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 2,787 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,533. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

