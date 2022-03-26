Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 491 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 376,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.84. 31,578,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,894,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

