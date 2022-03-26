Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for approximately 1.7% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $46,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $80.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,089. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

