Qbao (QBT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,767.00

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qbao has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Qbao has a total market cap of $327,989.60 and approximately $10,767.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.