AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $92.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.22.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $112,698.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,244 shares of company stock worth $557,029. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.52. The company had a trading volume of 162,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.47. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

