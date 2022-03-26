Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $287.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $205.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.77. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $217.99 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

