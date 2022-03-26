Meyer Handelman Co. Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 264,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $61.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,064,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,268,092. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.71. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $266.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,617,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,446 shares of company stock worth $30,644,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

