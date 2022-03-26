NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $17.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Citigroup lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 38.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of NOV during the third quarter valued at about $79,050,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,433,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 625.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after buying an additional 2,542,985 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOV traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $19.95. 3,069,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,956,507. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. NOV has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.57.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts expect that NOV will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. NOV’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

