$0.52 EPS Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.58. Kraft Heinz posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.29. 5,057,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,912,131. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,147,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

