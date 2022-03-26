Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 1,666 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $22,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 35.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,093,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.24. 1,766,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,954. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $123.39 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.