The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $21.35 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.32.

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905,368 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Western Union by 139.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $77,357,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Western Union by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,104 shares during the period. Finally, Discerene Group LP grew its holdings in Western Union by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WU stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.83. 3,691,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,609,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. Western Union has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

