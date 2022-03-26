Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) will report sales of $27.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.40 million. Conifer reported sales of $26.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $113.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.91 million to $118.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $124.73 million, with estimates ranging from $114.59 million to $130.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.32% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

CNFR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. 1,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

