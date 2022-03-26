Zacks: Analysts Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Glaukos reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. Glaukos’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Glaukos by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after buying an additional 2,076,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,237,000 after purchasing an additional 56,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 17,470.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 668,934 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $29,779,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.62. The company had a trading volume of 279,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,753. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.47. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

