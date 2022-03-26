Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries accounts for 1.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $32,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PPG Industries by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,434,000 after buying an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in PPG Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.02.

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,523. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.