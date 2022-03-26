Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,849 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.0% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,611,000 after purchasing an additional 338,144 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,407,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $555.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $246.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $519.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $344.10 and a 1-year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.89.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

