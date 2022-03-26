ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.420-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.14. 128,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.74. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average of $77.29.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on MANT shares. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,716,000 after buying an additional 179,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,965 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 505,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,850,000 after purchasing an additional 68,010 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ManTech International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ManTech International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

