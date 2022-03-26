Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FCA Corp TX raised its position in CSX by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CSX by 89.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 38,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 35.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.92. 8,587,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,216,676. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stephens cut their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

